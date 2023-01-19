Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,038. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.01. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

