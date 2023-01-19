Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $4.04 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $443.19. 15,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $365.34 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $506.00 to $542.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $469.56.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

