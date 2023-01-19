Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 2,785 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,893. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rio Tinto Group Profile

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.80) to GBX 5,380 ($65.65) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.70) to GBX 5,700 ($69.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,337.50.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.