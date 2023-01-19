Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 411.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $207,080.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

FNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. 6,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading

