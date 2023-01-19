Stifel Nicolaus Cuts NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$15.75

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.85.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$11.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.61. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.98 and a 1-year high of C$14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.56.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$445.01 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 3.2899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,046,406. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 29,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.71 per share, with a total value of C$410,916.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,793,933.48. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 28,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,046,406. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,944 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,306.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

