StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 3.6 %

ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

