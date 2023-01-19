StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
ATA Creativity Global Stock Up 3.6 %
ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. ATA Creativity Global has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
About ATA Creativity Global
