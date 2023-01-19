StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVUGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:CVU opened at $3.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.69. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

