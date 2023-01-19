StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

First United Stock Performance

FUNC opened at $19.60 on Monday. First United has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $130.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.84 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 32.12%.

First United Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. First United’s payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First United by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First United by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First United by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

