StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of THM opened at $0.61 on Monday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 million, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.70.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Tower Hill Mines (THM)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.