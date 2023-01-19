StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Natuzzi Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $82.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.62.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.
About Natuzzi
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
