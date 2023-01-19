StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $82.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $117.52 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Natuzzi

About Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Natuzzi S.p.A. ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,526 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 1.31% of Natuzzi worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.