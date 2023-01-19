StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN opened at $0.15 on Monday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.37.
About Oragenics
