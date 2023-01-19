StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PowerFleet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $2.69 on Monday. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerFleet

In other PowerFleet news, Director Michael J. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,046.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 136,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PowerFleet by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

