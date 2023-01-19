StockNews.com Begins Coverage on VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

