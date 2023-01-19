StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WVVI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 63.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

