StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $6.02 on Monday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 million, a PE ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
