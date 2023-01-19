StockNews.com Downgrades Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Sell

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 1,647,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,957. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $702.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,826,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 190.9% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 29,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the second quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

