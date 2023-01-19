StockNews.com Downgrades Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Hold

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNOM. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 323,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,379. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.58. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $221.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $1,488,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,079,787.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,646 shares of company stock worth $33,508,362. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

