Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 2,731 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.23. 28,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,579. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

