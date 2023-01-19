Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 3,190 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,313,000 after purchasing an additional 285,416 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,057,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,332,000 after acquiring an additional 888,330 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.62. 55,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,495. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

