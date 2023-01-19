Stone Point Wealth LLC Buys 895 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.7% of Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 67.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.79.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.20. The stock had a trading volume of 121,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,956. The firm has a market cap of $192.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $149.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,882 shares of company stock worth $2,831,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

