Stone Point Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 166.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,224 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $6.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.38. The company had a trading volume of 77,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $260.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CAT. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

