Streakk Price Down 22.6% This Week (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. Streakk has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and $77,763.91 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for $244.86 or 0.01163689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00429070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,349.95 or 0.30117532 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.30 or 0.00755553 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 279.331763 USD and is down -5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $86,903.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.