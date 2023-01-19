Streamr (DATA) Price Tops $0.0369

Streamr (DATA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. Streamr has a market capitalization of $28.33 million and approximately $76.69 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 48.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars.

