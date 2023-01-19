Sturgeon Ventures LLP Purchases 10,128 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. SentinelOne comprises 2.8% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,618 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 281,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 214,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on S shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.52.

Shares of S opened at $14.01 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $48.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.49.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,020 shares of company stock worth $13,007,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

