Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 6,197 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lowered its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,197 shares during the period. Trimble comprises 2.3% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trimble by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Trimble by 5.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 440,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Trimble from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $58.81.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Trimble had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $884.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

