Sturgeon Ventures LLP Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 402,855 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 200.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

Fortinet Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $48.38 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.