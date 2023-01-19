Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-$3.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.77 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.07-3.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $137.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $5.96 on Wednesday, hitting $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,510. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.34. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $91,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,920.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,533 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 358.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 93,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.