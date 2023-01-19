sUSD (SUSD) Market Cap Reaches $57.49 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004835 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $57.49 million and $60.50 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 57,266,866 tokens. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

