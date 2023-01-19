S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.
S&W Seed Stock Down 4.8 %
SANW stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.24. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&W Seed (SANW)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.