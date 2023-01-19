S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

S&W Seed Stock Down 4.8 %

SANW stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.24. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. Its product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

