Synapse (SYN) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $141.51 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Synapse has a market cap of $141.51 million and $6.17 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Synapse has traded 33.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00003756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”



