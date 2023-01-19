Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) is Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 4.2% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,017,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $335.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

