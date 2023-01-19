Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $30.94 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,941 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 70,069 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,726 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 844,062 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 260,967 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 49,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 25.92%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.