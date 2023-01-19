Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $35.32 Million Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,144,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in América Móvil were worth $35,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of América Móvil stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 22.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.