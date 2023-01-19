Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $44.94 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,410 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $44,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,974,709.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,486 shares of company stock worth $25,608,750. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.33. The company had a trading volume of 76,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.34. The company has a market cap of $144.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $234.49.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

