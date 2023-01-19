Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $68.04 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $68,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 42,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 604.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.48. 127,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.