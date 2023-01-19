Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $68.04 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 56,509 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $68,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 42,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 604.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 37,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.48. 127,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $61.19 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
