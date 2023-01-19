Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $91.50 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,633,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $91,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876,659. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $261.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

