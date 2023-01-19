Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of AutoZone worth $33,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,597.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,343.88. 1,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,095. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,450.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2,308.47.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Stories

