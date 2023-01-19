Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 54,213 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after acquiring an additional 546,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,289 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,003,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.69. 111,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.