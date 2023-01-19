Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) rose 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $446.16 and last traded at $446.16. Approximately 13 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.41.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.76.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

