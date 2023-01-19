Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.52

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 523478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $201.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 36.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 133.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 154.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

