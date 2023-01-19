The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.45 EPS

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by ($2.45), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.81 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GS traded down $2.44 on Thursday, hitting $346.65. 14,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,557,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,835,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 481,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 263,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

