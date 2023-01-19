The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Greentown China (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Greentown China (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Greentown China Price Performance

Shares of Greentown China stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Greentown China has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $1.63.

