The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:HIG traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.11. 1,476,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,795. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

