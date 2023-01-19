The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,088 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.29% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $218,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $309.86 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.69 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

