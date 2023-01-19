The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 2,088 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,883 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.29% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $218,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $309.86 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.69 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total transaction of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,932,774.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
