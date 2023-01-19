The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 800,050 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,806,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.06% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $554,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

