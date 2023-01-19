The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,591,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,738,957 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 0.5% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.25% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $781,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP opened at $78.31 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

