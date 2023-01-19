The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 86,022 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624,469 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,022 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Oracle were worth $282,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after buying an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after buying an additional 165,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after buying an additional 264,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $86.71 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Societe Generale raised their target price on Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

