The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

