The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $163.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.41.
The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 6.0 %
NYSE:PNC opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $219.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.
Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
