The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC

Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.4% of Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,469,000 after purchasing an additional 169,708 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.08. The firm has a market cap of $349.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.
Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
