The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.41 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.08.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.59. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.