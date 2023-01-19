The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 0.8% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 8.2% in the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251,828 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,154,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,854,000 after buying an additional 622,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 49,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,683. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.